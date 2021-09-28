DONIPHAN — The 85th annual Doniphan Fall Festival here Saturday will continue the tradition of raising funds for Cedarview Cemetery north of town.
The daylong celebration includes a noontime dinner at the Doniphan-Trumbull School; an afternoon parade featuring area bands; the traditional hamburger stand; and evening activities including a cake auction, raffle drawings and entertainment by the Doniphan-Trumbull cheerleaders and dance team.
Theme for this year is “Bring Back the Fall Memories.”
The Fall Festival is a signature Doniphan event that attracts past and present community residents and alumni and provides a time for many reunions, all to assist the Doniphan Cemetery Association with Cedarview Cemetery upkeep.
Serving of the noon meal begins 11 a.m. A charge will apply. Donations of salads and desserts are welcomed. The food court opens at 1 p.m.
Wendy and Bev Toben will serve as grand marshals for the parade on Plum Street starting at 2:30 p.m.
Activities following the parade will include the crowning of the Fall Festival Queen and activities for all ages including a tractor pull, coin dig, stick horse rides, ball drop, turtle races, basketball throw, drone demonstrations, cornhole tournament and cake walk. The hamburger stand will open at the school, and and the beer garden
also will open downtown.
The cornhole tournament is a new feature this year and will take place in front of Ozzy’s Tavern. Registration begins 2 p.m., with competition to follow at 3.
The double-elimination tournament has room for 32 teams of two throwers. All ages and skill levels are welcome. A registration fee applies, but payouts will be made to the top five finishing teams.
Organizers hope the tournament is finished in time for the Nebraska-Northwestern football game starting at 6:30 p.m. To pre-register, call or text 308-258-3899.
Evening activities begin at 6 p.m. at the school. The raffle drawings are at 7:30.
