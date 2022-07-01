A 31-year-old Doniphan woman was sentenced July 1 in U.S. District Court to six years and five months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Tess Kleinknecht.
Following her release from prison, Kleinknecht will serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
On July 30, 2020, law enforcement officers went to a Grand Island residence to arrest a person federally indicted on methamphetamine conspiracy charges. While there, investigators found Kleinknecht inside the residence, and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Investigators found three bags of methamphetamine along with cutting agent and distribution paraphernalia in Kleinknecht’s belongings. A lab analyst found there to be more than 5 grams of actual or pure methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
