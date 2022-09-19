The public is invited to “Rock the Block” at an outdoor celebration in downtown Hastings Thursday marking the 40th anniversary of a local marketing and public relations firm.

AM/FM, a 1980s cover band from Lincoln, will perform a free street concert for the public from 5-8 p.m. just east of IdeaBank Marketing, at the corner of Second Street and Hastings Avenue.

