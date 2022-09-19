The public is invited to “Rock the Block” at an outdoor celebration in downtown Hastings Thursday marking the 40th anniversary of a local marketing and public relations firm.
AM/FM, a 1980s cover band from Lincoln, will perform a free street concert for the public from 5-8 p.m. just east of IdeaBank Marketing, at the corner of Second Street and Hastings Avenue.
Hastings Avenue will be closed between First and Second streets for the event, which also will include Serrano’s, Mean Bone BBQ and Nomad Pizza food trucks, as well as Steeple Brewing Co.
The band covers several genres of music from the 1980s, from rock to pop to country. The five-piece band was voted “Best of Lincoln” in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Sherma Jones, agency principal at IdeaBank, said the evening will pay tribute to the decade in which the business began.
The firm was launched in 1982 as Portwood Martin Advertising with Bob Portwood and Ann Martin as principals. Portwood retired in 1988, and Jones — a longtime employee — became a partner in 1994. At that point, the name was changed to Portwood Martin and Jones.
In 1998, the firm purchased, renovated, and moved its offices into the former bank building on the southwest corner of Second and Hastings. At that point, the name of the business was changed to IdeaBank.
“Because our company was born in 1982, we thought what better way to celebrate than with the best live music of the ‘80s,” Jones said in a news release. “We owe our success to the support of the community and the regional clients we’ve served over the years. Everyone is invited, so come and have a great time.”
Those attending should bring their own chairs. The evening also will include a retro ‘80s attire contest at 7 p.m. with prizes awarded. More information is available on IdeaBank’s Facebook page.
