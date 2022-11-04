One local development group is using affordable housing funds from the state to add single-family housing to the edge of downtown Hastings while also keeping costs down for residents in those new units.
Garage Flats LLC, which includes Queen City Development Co. of Hastings, Cardinal Construction of Doniphan and Goodlife Architecture of Kearney, is building two duplexes for a total of four units at 403 W. Third St.
“What we saw at 403 W. Third St. was the opportunity to add a level of single-family housing on the periphery of our downtown,” said Dave Rippe, owner of Queen City Development Co. “We have a lot of demand for apartments, but we consistently hear demand for more of a traditional single-family housing product. With a large lot over there, a lot that’s located on the edge of our downtown in an area that starts to transition into more typical residential, we thought it would be a good opportunity to bridge the gap between our downtown core commercial center but then also typical residential.”
The property at 403 W. Third St. currently contains a vacant auto body garage and is owned by the Community Redevelopment Authority.
The Planned District designation is required to allow smaller setbacks and greater lot coverage than is typically required for a residential use in order to accommodate the existing conditions of the repurposed building, and in keeping with the context of the adjacent business district.
Using the existing structure on the site, the team intends to build up and through the structure, adding a second level.
An additional pair of housing units would be added directly to the north of the existing building, with covered parking constructed on the east side of the new structure.
The development team plans to incorporate rain garden features in the north right-of-way that will reduce the effects of peak storm water runoff from the rooftop of the new building. Additionally, yards adjacent to the housing units will reduce runoff from the currently fully-paved site.
Each individual housing unit would be about 1,500-1,700 square feet, with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Members of the Hastings Planning Commission recommended approval on Oct. 18 of rezoning 403 W. Third St. from C-2, Central Business District to R-3, Multiple Family Residential, establishing a Planned District Development Plan for Garage Flats LLC and approving a plan modification for Redevelopment Area No. 1, which includes 403 W. Third St.
The Hastings City Council will act on those recommendations at the council’s Nov. 14 meeting.
Rippe said the hope is to begin construction during the first quarter of 2023.
Garage Flats is receiving $500,000 from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The pair of duplexes is one of 40 individual projects across the state sharing in $17.5 million in Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund awards.
Other communities within Tribland to receive Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund monies include the Fillmore County Development Corp., which is receiving $575,600, and the Thayer County Economic Development Alliance, which is receiving $520,000.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development established the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund in 1996 to help communities address local housing needs through ongoing development projects.
The $500,000 Garage Flats is receiving represents about a third of the total anticipated project costs of $1,279,716 for construction and installation of the project.
“It absolutely makes the project possible because it buys down your cost to construct, your cost per unit,” Rippe said. “So it allows you to make those units affordable for those folks. Without that, to build something at the level of quality we want to build down here, and meet the level of price point we would need to be at would be very difficult. We’re really targeting a product that is very much top of the market and would be very attractive to individuals that might be considering locating to Hastings or Grand Island for a job.”
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund provides financial assistance in developing housing targeted for people up to 120% of area median income. That means an individual making up to $65,000 per year would qualify.
“What it does is that it allows us to build modern, attractive and desirable housing for people that are in our workforce,” Rippe said. “It creates the opportunity for that to be affordable. Ultimately, can we hope to attract not only new residents to downtown but new individuals to Hastings. That’s the hope.”
Typical market-rate rent for a three-bedroom, two-bath dwelling could be up to $2,000. Units covered by the Affordable Housing Trust Fund would be closer to $1,300 per month.
Rippe also is part of the THOAR LLC development group, which has brought 30 downtown apartments online since 2016.
He said the occupancy rate is about 99.5%.
Those apartment residents tend to be young professionals or “empty nesters.”
While many people are looking to live in downtown Hastings, not everyone desires to live in an apartment. Targeting semi-detached residential properties on the edge of downtown is consistent with the neighboring property to the west, and works to enhance the overall health and offerings of downtown Hastings, while not compromising valuable commercial space.
“Generally, when people look to start a family or are just on the other end of having kids at home, they’ve got a preference that’s more toward a single-family housing unit, not really an apartment,” Rippe said. “So the hope is we can make a product that’s attractive to that market in order to bring a different demographic to folks downtown.”
