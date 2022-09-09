Downtown Hastings will be transformed into a two-block-long display of second chances offering repurposed, recycled, vintage, and craft goods for the eighth annual Junk Street outdoor market event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hastings.
Hosted by the Hastings Downtown Center Association, the event brings together more than 40 vendors from across Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and surrounding areas, offering rare and unique treasures that in many cases are fashioned from antique or recycled materials.
The event closes Denver Avenue between First and Third streets (Second Street will remain open) for vendors to set up shop, with a second location in close proximity in the parking lot situated east of the City Building.
Tammy Orthmann, director of the Downtown Center Assocation, said the event was inspired by a popular HGTV program showcasing a broad array of eclectic “junk” items regarded as eye candy by collectors of all ages.
“It’s a celebration of rustic and junk goodies,” Orthmann said. “Since that program on junk aired on HGTV, there’s been a huge interest in repurposing, reusing, and recycling instead of throwing away.
“This started out being a marketplace for just vintage and recycled things and has since added other arts and crafts, too. We call it ‘Junk Street,’ but it ‘s vintage and recycled items. The big thing is finding something old and used, giving it some love, and giving it another purpose.”
Examples of items offered include ceramic art, vintage watches, vintage tools and construction items, arts and crafts, live plants, home decor, and vintage gas can art, to name a few.
“If you are looking for gifts for Christmas or fall, this would be a great place to look for them,” Orthmann said. “There are unusual items here that you won’t see in everyday stores.”
Because the event will take place rain or shine, Orthmann recommends bringing an umbrella. A few drops of rain shouldn’t deter would-be shoppers from experiencing this once-a-year event, she said.
“It’s about antiques, but it’s about a lot more, too,” she said. “There will be plenty of things to do. For people who aren’t familiar with downtown Hastings, I would encourage them to make this their beginning voyage. Bring friends, stay for a meal or go find a brewery to relax in. There’s always something to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.