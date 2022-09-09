Junk Street
Vendors' booths filled with vintage merchandise line Denver Avenue during downtown Hastings' Junk Street on Sept. 21, 2015.

 Amy Roh

Story Highlights

Because the event will take place rain or shine, bringing an umbrella is recommended. A few drops of rain shouldn’t deter would-be shoppers from experiencing this once-a-year event.

Downtown Hastings will be transformed into a two-block-long display of second chances offering repurposed, recycled, vintage, and craft goods for the eighth annual Junk Street outdoor market event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hastings.

Hosted by the Hastings Downtown Center Association, the event brings together more than 40 vendors from across Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and surrounding areas, offering rare and unique treasures that in many cases are fashioned from antique or recycled materials.

