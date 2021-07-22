At age 70, Dr. Richard French has decided to hang up his stethoscope after more than 40 years of practicing internal medicine in Hastings.
That isn’t to say he won’t remain active in the community. He just won’t be calling what he does “work” anymore.
“I probably made it four or five years longer than I expected,” French said of his retirement, which became official last week. “I’ve exceeded my expectations.
“We all have to work to support ourselves and our families, but hopefully work can be something we enjoy. I don’t want to use the word work, but I do feel there are a number of volunteering things around the community I want to continue to be involved in and support, avocations I would not necessarily consider work that are also helpful in some fashion.”
As one who has always stayed busy, French has become a fixture in the community, devoting himself to the lives of his patients, patients’ families and community members throughout his career. And while he welcomes the concept of “free time” in his retirement schedule, he intends keep plenty busy with his day-to-day commitments and pursuits.
It’s a lifestyle he’s grown accustomed to, one that began to take shape in him at an early age while accompanying his father, Dr. Ivan French, on house calls in Wahoo during the 1960s. A third-generation physician, his own son, Dr. Jonathan French, continues the family tradition as a fourth-generation doctor practicing in North Carolina.
“I suppose parents just want their kids to find something that are good at, something they can enjoy and be independent,” French said. “I think my father felt satisfied that I found a career. He respected my choice and I respected his.
“Same with my son. But if my son had wanted to be a teacher (like his sister, Michelle) or some sort of engineer, fine. I didn’t push him in any particular direction and my father didn’t push me.”
He didn’t have to.
Invited by his father to accompany him on house calls, French discovered as a pre-teen that the medical profession was a good fit for him. That the house calls afforded him some precious time with his constantly busy father was a nice bonus, as well.
“His work took him away from the family many hours of the day and night,” he said. “It (house calls) gave him time to converse with his kids.”
It also gave him time to share his love for the medical profession, something French came to appreciate in short order.
“I had a fairly accurate grasp of what a medical family life would be like as a career and how it would shape up and I liked what I saw,” he said. “I found that I had the wherewithal to do well in chemistry, biology and all the things necessary to become a medical person.”
It’s a decision he hasn’t regretted, one that brought him and his wife of 47 years, Linda, to Hastings in 1979 to begin his demanding but rewarding journey as an independent internist. Upon absorbing the practice of longtime Hastings internist Dr. Otto Kostal, 85, he soon found himself in high demand, working 80- to 100-hour weeks that included eight hours a day in his office at Seventh Street and Eastside Boulevard, four hours of hospital duty, on-call weekends, and emergency room coverage on nights and weekends.
“Those early years in Hastings were very demanding,” he said. “We thought at the time that that was just the normal doctor’s life because that’s what we’d seen in the doctors we trained with and doctors that were family doctors when we were growing up.
“It’s changed now. They have specialists who are hospitalists who take care of your hospital beds and specialists in the emergency room. That’s reduced some of the time demands and workload.”
Advances made in the medical field — namely medications, CT scans and MRIs — enabled French to continually provide patients with the most advanced health care available. And for that he is grateful, though he still would like to see the cost for these services become less inhibitive to patients.
He regarded the day-to-day contact he enjoyed with those in his care among the most satisfying aspects of his profession, viewing his patients as extended family and friends.
“I’ve enjoyed the challenges of diagnosing and treating various conditions and the satisfaction of seeing many things get better,” he said. “We deal with all spectrum of illness and know that there is a time limit that everybody has in this life, and that there are things we can’t fix.”
He envisions maintaining a fair percentage of those longtime relationships in retirement through visitations with former patients at hospitals and convalescent homes as a volunteer. That above-and-beyond mentality extending beyond office walls is demonstrative of the relationships he has enjoyed with his patients.
French hopes those who he has cared for will remember his willingness to go “above and beyond the requirements of the job description,” doing his best to serve his community well.
An author with three books, he figures to explore further topics among his many options in retirement. Other attractive choices may include golf, bowling, travel and volunteerism.
He remains an outspoken voice for pro-life causes, a position he feels informed his work as a medical practitioner at every turn.
“It’s important that we protect every life, from conception to our natural end of days,” French said. “In the medical profession, if we don’t respect life, what are we doing here?
“All life at every stage deserves our respect and protection. The spark of life is a miracle science can’t explain.”
As a former Tribune columnist, he’ll continue to express his opinion on topics he deems important, both in conversations and letters to the editor. He considers it a right and privilege to share such insights with his beloved community.
“I’ve always felt it’s important to express opinions if you have an opinion on a subject that maybe other people haven’t considered,” he said. “I’m concerned about the cancel culture which seems to want to suppress many opinions in our country.”
All told, French can scarcely envision having had a more satisfying career experience set against a more satisfying small-town backdrop.
“I’m very pleased we came to Hastings and were able to raise our kids in a community with good schools and lots of amenities we thought were just the right size,” he said. “I don’t think I would have changed a thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.