Hastings Utilities customers would see increases in rates for electric, natural gas and water service in the year ahead under HU’s proposed budget for fiscal 2023-24.
Highlights of the draft budget were presented to the city of Hastings’ Utility Advisory Board Thursday when board members gathered for their August meeting at the Hastings Public Library.
The board took no action on the draft budget Thursday. Two members, Jeanette Dewalt and Susan Meeske, were unable to attend.
A special board meeting will be called for sometime later in August or in early September so the board can go on record with a budget recommendation to the Hastings City Council.
Meanwhile, however, the proposed budget will be presented to the City Council at its meeting 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the library, 314 N. Denver Ave., so the council can begin its own deliberations.
The council must approve city’s 2023-24 budgets by Sept. 11, Utilities Manager Kevin Johnson said.
In Thursday’s presentation, Johnson and other members of the HU leadership team presented highlights of the draft budget.
When applied across the community, the proposed rate increases would generate 4% more revenue for electricity, 6.3% more revenue for natural gas and 5% more revenue for water. No rate increase is proposed for sanitary sewer service.
The electric rate increase would include a 1% hike tied to an electrical cost-of-service study completed in 2020, plus another 3% to cover the impact of inflation on operational costs. HU’s next electrical cost-of-service study is planned for 2024.
The basic service rate increase for natural gas service would be the first of what are expected to be four consecutive annual increases aimed at bringing in 6.3% more revenue each year. The program of hikes is aimed at rebuilding HU’s gas rate stabilization fund and the natural gas department’s unencumbered cash balance, based on a 2023 cost-of-service study.
The proposed water rate increase is based on a 2022 cost-of-service study.
According to graphs provided as part of Thursday’s presentation, the proposed rate increases would raise the average monthly residential electric bill in the summer months by about $4 and the average monthly residential gas bill (year-round basis) by $4.35. The average summer residential water bill would climb by $1.40 to $2.11 per month.
The year ahead promises to be a heavy one for capital projects costs — a large portion of which are being carried over from previous years.
Johnson said that for a variety of reasons, an entire program of budgeted capital expenditures never gets completed in a given year.
“Our capital execution rate target is 100%, but we realize we never really get to that for a lot of different reasons, so we’re shooting for 75% to 85%, and that’s what we put in the budget,” he said.
The proposed capital budget for the electric system provides for $32.97 million in spending, including $11.9 million for substation improvements, $7.1 million for expansion of the city’s solar farm, $4 million for distribution system improvements and additions, $3.7 million for environmental regulatory compliance related to coal ash removal at the Gerald T. Whelan Energy Center, and $1.2 million for upgrades at North Denver Station.
Within the proposed capital budget, $25.1 million is for carryover projects, including $15 million in substation and transmission additions and upgrades that have been delayed by supply chain issues and other factors.
“Twenty-five million dollars of that $33 million is stuff that is already happening and moving forward,” said Derek Zeisler, HU director of energy production and distribution.
HU expects to be reimbursed for 30% to 40% of the solar farm expansion cost by the federal government through a green-energy development tax credit allowed under the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as for electrical infrastructure work in support of highway construction and private customers’ projects.
Capital expenditures proposed for the water department total $6.215 million, including $2.61 million for water main replacement, $2.1 million for installation of new mains and work on developer projects, and $660,000 for additions to HU’s Aquifer Storage and Restoration project infrastructure, including a new extraction well.
The ASR project is helping remove nitrates from the groundwater beneath Hastings, which HU pumps to the surface to supply the community with drinking water.
Proposed Pollution Control Department capital projects for the sanitary sewer system total $5.612 million, including $2.5 million for activated sludge basin improvements, $160,000 for the anaerobic digester upgrade, and $100,000 for sewer main and manhole improvements.
The proposed natural gas capital budget allows for $1.424 million in spending. Brandan Lubken, who oversees the natural gas, water and sanitary sewer systems as HU’s director of underground operations, said capital needs are stable for now. He noted that $200,000 would be allocated for work related to the state of Nebraska’s planned U.S. Highway 6 project in southeastern Hastings.
Brian Strom, business analyst for the city, shared graphs indicating where the proposed HU rate increases for 2023-24 would put Hastings among other Nebraska cities in terms of residential utility rates.
The graphs show Hastings with the cheapest natural rate among five Nebraska communities (the others are Fremont, Juniata, Grand Island and Lincoln); the third-most expensive electrical rate among six communities (the others are Lincoln, Grand Island, Beatrice, Omaha and Kearney); the third-most expensive sewer rate among five communities (the others are Kearney, Fremont, Grand Island and Omaha); and the second-most expensive water rate among five communities (the others are Grand Island, Fremont, Kearney and Omaha).
“We’re in the middle or toward the top of most of the services,” Strom said.
The proposed budget for 2023-24 calls for no increases in utility department staffing. Combined, HU and the citywide engineering department currently are authorized for 195 full-time and five part-time employees.
Karl Block, the HU manager of administration, said the proposed budget also calls for no increases in service fees charged to customers.
The Administration Department plans to budget $1.184 million capital spending for 2023-24, including $430,000 for technology fiber.
Administration initiatives include bringing new computer software into service and continuing to install Advanced Metering Infrastructure in town.
More than 5,400 meters already have been converted to allow for more efficient meter reading and related functions.
