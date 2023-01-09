An Arizona resident was arrested when officers found 130 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle after it was struck by a train Friday near the Union Pacific crossing on East J Street.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash about 12:25 p.m., according to a news release from the department.
Deputies said a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee became lodged in the tracks during an attempt to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
The stuck vehicle was then struck by a southbound freight train.
The driver and only occupant of the Jeep, Macki Yaquou Mohammed from Phoenix, Arizona, wasn’t injured in the crash.
During the investigation, deputies found more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a handgun at the scene. Mohammed was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail.
Agencies that assisted the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation are Nebraska State Patrol, Hastings Police Department and the TRIDENT Drug Task Force. The Hastings Fire and Rural Fire Departments also responded to the scene.
