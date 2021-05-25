DONIPHAN — A California woman was arrested near here early Tuesday after leading authorities on a chase down Interstate 80 in which speeds exceeded 115 miles per hour, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.
Ingrid Baires-Duran, 25, of Los Angeles was taken into custody in the parking lot of a gas station south of the I-80 Grand Island/Hastings exit, NSP said in a news release.
She was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora and was being held on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse/endangerment, and traffic violations.
Three children who had been riding in the back seat of the vehicle were placed in protective care.
According to NSP, the agency received a call about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday concerning a Chrysler sedan traveling at excessive speeds on I-80 westbound near York.
A York County deputy sheriff then reported seeing the vehicle as it was traveling at more than 100 mph.
A state trooper then located the vehicle near mile marker 324 in the vicinity of the Giltner exit. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled. The trooper then gave chase.
The driver voluntarily left I-80 at the Grand Island/Hastings exit at mile marker 312. The vehicle came to a stop in the gas station parking lot.
Troopers and Hall County sheriff’s deputies took the driver into custody without incident and searched the vehicle. A small amount of methamphetamine was found.
