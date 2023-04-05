The case of a 19-year-old Hastings man accused of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Francisco Ramirez Velazquez of 1012 N. St. Joseph Ave. No. 1 entered a waiver of preliminary hearing on April 3.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft accepted the waiver and bound the case over to the district court on April 4.
Investigators with a Tri-Cities drug task force learned about a suspicious package addressed to Velazquez’ residence at the post office in Hastings, according to the arrest affidavit. The package contained 7.8 pounds of meth, divided into three separate packages.
On March 16, investigators placed the recovered package outside Velazquez’ residence near the mailboxes and watched as Velazquez ran out to get the package and go back into the residence. Officers then executed a search warrant at the residence and found another 2.4 pounds of meth, 140 grams of cocaine, $8,026 in cash, a digital scale and unused baggies.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth/cocaine) with intent to distribute is a Class 1B felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison. Possession money used to facilitate a controlled substance violation is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.