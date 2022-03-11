A 22-year-old Hastings resident accused of distributing fentanyl on is challenging the charge in the Adams County District Court.
Payton Wynn of 1149 Renae Lane pleaded not guilty March 4 to one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pre-trial hearing for April 14 at 1:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to distribute is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
