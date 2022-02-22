Drug case sent to district court
The case against a 22-year-old Hastings resident accused of distributing fentanyl on Feb. 4 has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound over the case against Payton Wynn of 1149 Renae Lane Tuesday after a preliminary hearing.
The next arraignment date in the district court is March 4 at 1 p.m.
Wynn faces a charge of distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
