Charges against a 47-year-old Campbell resident accused of illegal firearm possession and methamphetamine distribution was sent to the Adams County District Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound over the case against Jeremy A. Kinney after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Kinney faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and distribution of meth.
An officer with the Hastings Police Department was at a convenience store where Kinney was purchasing fuel and acting suspicious. The officer checked the vehicle’s license plate and discovered there was a warrant for Kinney’s arrest in Webster County.
When Kinney was arrested, officers conducted an inventory of the vehicle before it was towed away. Inside the vehicle, they found a 9mm handgun, meth, heroin and other drug paraphernalia.
Kinney is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.