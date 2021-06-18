A 40-year-old Grand Island resident was sentenced June 7 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 29, 2020.
Hugo Ramirez pleaded no contest April 13. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of driving under suspension and habitual criminal.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Ramirez.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
