A 26-year-old Hastings man denied accusations of trying to distribute drugs and tampering with evidence June 1 in Adams County District Court.
Dominic Quaintance, whose last known address was 56 Kingston Drive, pleaded not guilty to charges of distribution of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth set a pre-trial hearing in the case for July 8 at 10 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers stopped a vehicle on Aug. 26, 2020, that was occupied by Quaintance, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Terrence Ruff was the driver of the vehicle, and Isaac Guevara was in the passenger seat.
During the stop, officers reportedly saw a pipe used for drugs and searched the vehicle. Officers reportedly found 5.2 grams of meth along with other drug paraphernalia. On the floor board where Quaintance was seated, officers found another pipe had been crushed under his feet.
Guevara, 20, of 631 S. Bellevue Ave., and Ruff, 38, of 301 S. New York Ave. also have been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Tampering with evidence is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
