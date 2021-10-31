A 46-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Oct. 25 in Adams County District Court to 18 months of probation for possessing methamphetamine on April 25, 2020.
Jason Skarboe, whose last known address was 1330 1/2 W. Fourth St., pleaded no contest Aug. 19.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Skarboe.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
