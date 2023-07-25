The case against a 28-year-old Hastings man accused of intending to distribute methamphetamine has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound over the charge against Dominic Quaintance of 56 Kingston Drive Monday after a preliminary hearing.
Quaintance faces a charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute, a Class 1B felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison.
Detective James Barron saw a vehicle drive away from 1718 W. Third St. during surveillance into drug activity on June 21, according to the arrest affidavit. The driver failed to signal 100 feet before the intersection at Third Street and Baltimore and Barron requested that Officer Grady Gardner conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The vehicle came to a stop in the 1600 block of Bateman Street and Quaintance was identified as the driver. Quaintance had an active Adams County warrant and was detained.
His passenger, Krysten Moreno, was frisked for weapons and officers found a package containing meth. She told officers Quaintance had given the package to her.
The package contained 229.5 grams of meth.
