The case of a 32-year-old Hastings man accused of distributing methamphetamine was sent to the Adams County District Court Tuesday.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft bound over the case against Lance Brittain of 1622 W. Seventh St. following a preliminary hearing on the matter.
Brittain faces two charges of distributing meth.
According to the arrest affidavit, Brittain’s residence was under surveillance on Sept. 29 and multiple vehicles made short stops. Officers found meth during subsequent stops of the vehicles and one admitted the meth had been purchased from Brittain.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence and found meth and drug paraphernalia in the basement, where Brittain spent most of his time.
The case is scheduled for arraignment in Adams County District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.