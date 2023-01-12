A 39-year-old Doniphan resident was sentenced Jan. 9 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on March 8, 2022.
Brandon L. Sasser pleaded no contest Oct. 11, 2022. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of manufacturing meth.
According to the arrest affidavit, Sasser was the driver of a vehicle in a traffic stop, but didn’t have a license. During the stop, a police canine alerted to drugs in the vehicle and officers searched it. Inside, they found a container being used to make meth.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder sentenced Sasser.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
