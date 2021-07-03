Drug sentencing
A 46-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced June 28 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation with a review for 60 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 3, 2020.
Miri Hamburger, whose last known address was 1115 E. Seventh St., pleaded no contest June 25, 2020. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped two other counts of possessing meth.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Hamburger.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Meth case
A 37-year-old Hastings man accused of distributing methamphetamine made his initial appearance in Adams County Court on Thursday.
Eric J. Taylor of 820 S. Pine Ave. faces four counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns appointed a public defender to represent Taylor and scheduled a further hearing for July 9 at 9 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Taylor sold meth to a cooperating individual four times in 2020: on July 28, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, and Sept. 23.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Explosive feud
LINCOLN — A feud between neighbors in a Lincoln apartment building led to one of them tossing a homemade explosive into the hallway between the neighbors’ doors, blasting a hole in the floor and shattering windows, police said.
Officers were called to the apartment building Monday morning for reports of gunfire, police said. What they found instead were blown out windows, smoke and an 18-inch-deep hole blown into the hallway floor.
Officer Erin Spilker told the Lincoln Journal Star that it wasn’t clear who lit and threw the explosive, which was equivalent to a quarter-stick of dynamite.
No one was injured in the blast, and police continue to investigate.
