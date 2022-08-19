A 49-year-old Harvard resident was sentenced Aug. 17 in Adams County District Court to 180 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 22.
Marjory A. Northrop pleaded no contest April 14.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Northrop and gave her credit for four days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Crime and courts reporter
