A 41-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 4 in Adams County District Court to 169 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 17, 2021.
Fabian A. Blanco, whose last known address was 702 W. 14th St., pleaded no contest Jan. 4.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Blanco and gave him credit for 169 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
