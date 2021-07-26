A 44-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced July 19 in Adams County District Court to six months in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 28, 2020.
Mickey L. Fox, whose last known address was 1123 W. 12th St., pleaded no contest May 6. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing an open alcohol container and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Fox.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
