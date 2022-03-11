A 24-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 4 in Adams County District Court to one year in prison for possessing methamphetamine on May 14, 2021.
Jesus Beltran, whose last known address was 523 E. D St., pleaded no contest Jan. 4. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing temazepam.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Beltran, ordered 12 months of post-release supervision, and gave him credit for 138 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
