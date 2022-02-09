A 44-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Jan. 31 in Adams County District Court to one year of intensive supervised probation for possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 19, 2021.
Joshua N. Griffith, whose last known address was 308 S. Lexington Ave., pleaded no contest Sept. 2, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Griffith.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
