A 31-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to three years in prison for attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on March 1 and possessing meth on May 6.
Christopher D. Mueller, whose last known address was 539 S. Garfield Ave., pleaded no contest Aug. 10. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the distribution charge to an attempt and dropped charges of possession with intent, driving under revocation and possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavit, Mueller was pulled over for driving without a license, and his car was towed. Inside the vehicle, officers found meth along with packaging and equipment for its sale.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Mueller and gave credit for 124 days already served.
Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
