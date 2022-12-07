A 31-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to three years in prison for attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on March 1 and possessing meth on May 6.

Christopher D. Mueller, whose last known address was 539 S. Garfield Ave., pleaded no contest Aug. 10. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the distribution charge to an attempt and dropped charges of possession with intent, driving under revocation and possessing drug paraphernalia.

0
0
0
0
0