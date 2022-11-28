A 41-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail for possessing methamphetamine on April 30.
Julianne Allbee, whose last known address was 907 S. Kansas Ave., pleaded no contest Aug. 25.
A 41-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail for possessing methamphetamine on April 30.
Julianne Allbee, whose last known address was 907 S. Kansas Ave., pleaded no contest Aug. 25.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Allbee and gave credit for 207 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.