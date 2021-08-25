A 35-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Aug. 16 in Adams County District Court to 18 months of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 10, 2020.
Thomas Ashley, whose last known address was 1379 W. E St., pleaded no contest April 8. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of being a habitual criminal.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Ashley and gave him credit for 179 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.