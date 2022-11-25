A 29-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 16 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 28, 2021.
A 29-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 22 in Adams County District Court to 16 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 28, 2021.
Brendan T. Denman, whose last known address was 1000 W. J St., pleaded no contest July 12.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Denman and gave him credit for four days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
