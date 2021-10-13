A 35-year-old Omaha resident was sentenced Sept. 27 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine on June 28, 2020, and failure to appear in court on March 25.
Stacy Delamotte pleaded no contest July 8. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the drug charge to an attempt.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Delamotte.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) and failure to appear in court are each a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
