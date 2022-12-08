A 37-year-old Leoti, Kan., resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine and possessing morphine on Feb. 3.

Shelly L. Stuck pleaded no contest Aug. 25. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing hydrocodone and possessing a drug legend.

