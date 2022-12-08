A 37-year-old Leoti, Kan., resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine and possessing morphine on Feb. 3.
Shelly L. Stuck pleaded no contest Aug. 25. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing hydrocodone and possessing a drug legend.
According to the arrest affidavit, Stuck was a passenger in a speeding vehicle that police stopped in the 2200 block of North U.S. Highway 281. Officers searched the vehicle and found a variety of drugs.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Stuck.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth and morphine) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.