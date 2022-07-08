A 22-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced July 5 in Adams County District Court to 20-24 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 23, 2021.
Payton Wynn, whose last known address was 1149 Renae Lane, pleaded no contest May 13.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed a separate charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Wynn and gave credit for 118 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
