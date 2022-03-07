A 22-year-old Hildreth resident was sentenced Feb. 28 in Adams County District Court to one year of probation for possessing methamphetamine on May 9, 2021.
Alexandria Vansyckle pleaded guilty Sept. 13, 2021. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors allowed Vansyckle to enter the drug court program. Vansyckle was terminated from the program on Oct. 26, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Vansyckle.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
