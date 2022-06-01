A 36-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced May 23 in Adams County District Court to 360 days in jail for possessing buprenorphine on Nov. 7, 2021.
David Griffitt, whose last known address was 101 S. Hastings Ave., pleaded no contest March 16.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Griffitt and gave him credit for 198 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
