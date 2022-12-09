A 21-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Dec. 5 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 27.
Christova Bell-Rabago, whose last known address was 403 S. Pine Ave., pleaded no contest June 24. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing hydrocodone, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers contacted Bell-Rabago due to an active warrant for his arrest. Various drugs were found as he was taken into custody.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Bell-Rabago and gave credit for 139 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
