A 21-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Dec. 5 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 27.

Christova Bell-Rabago, whose last known address was 403 S. Pine Ave., pleaded no contest June 24. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing hydrocodone, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.

