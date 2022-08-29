A 19-year-old Harvard resident was sentenced Aug. 22 in Adams County District Court to 201 days in jail and one year of post release supervision for possessing alprazolam on Nov. 3, 2021.
Zayn L. Lewellyn pleaded no contest April 14.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder sentenced Lewellyn and gave credit for one day already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
