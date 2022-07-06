A 32-year-old Nebraska City resident was sentenced July 5 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation with a possible six months in jail if unsuccessful for possessing methamphetamine and criminal impersonation on Dec. 11, 2021.
Jerry A. Hunt pleaded guilty Jan. 11.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Hunt.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) and criminal impersonation are each a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
