A 37-year-old Hastings man accused of distributing methamphetamine made his initial appearance in Adams County Court on Thursday.
Eric J. Taylor of 820 S. Pine Ave. faces four counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns appointed a public defender to represent Taylor and scheduled a further hearing for July 9 at 9 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Taylor sold meth to a cooperating individual four times in 2020: on July 28, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, and Sept. 23.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
