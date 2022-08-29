A 35-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Aug. 22 in Adams County District Court to 30 months of probation for possessing methamphetamine and theft by unlawful taking on Sept. 29, 2021.
Savannah Masters, whose last known address was 1030 Southern Hills Drive, pleaded no contest April 14.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder sentenced Masters.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Theft by unlawful taking, value $501-1,400, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.