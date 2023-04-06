DONIPHAN — Students at Doniphan-Trumbull Public School took a mental health day Thursday, learning stressors are a normal part of life and techniques to reduce them.
The school hosted its first Mental Health Student Conference Thursday, kicked off with a general session titled “It’s OK to Not be OK.”
Liesel Hogan, a licensed mental health professional with Educational Service Unit No. 9 who provides services to Doniphan-Trumbull Public School, gave the presentation as an introduction on the topic to students.
“What you guys are dealing with is a lot different from what I dealt with in school,” she said. “You might not be dealing with the same things, but I was a kid once, too.”
Hogan described herself as an awkward kid who wasn’t popular and often didn’t feel included. She felt she could talk only to a single friend, not realizing she had a team of parents, teachers and others who loved her and wanted to help.
“I was certain that if I spoke up, it would get worse,” she said.
Part of the problem is a developmental stage all youth go through, Hogan said.
As teenagers, youth feel certain that everyone is focused on them, she said. Everyone is looking at their haircut or clothes. Everyone is marveling at the size of that zit. Everyone is talking about them behind their back.
But in reality, she said, fellow students are likely to also believe everyone is focused on them. She demonstrated the point by having three students hold mirrors up to their faces to demonstrate what other students are thinking about through the day.
“They all are thinking of their own situations,” Hogan said.
One step is realizing students aren’t alone in their feelings.
Students played “Never Have I Ever,” voting anonymously to agree or disagree with statements.
About 80% thought “maybe nobody likes me” at some point. Around about 93% wondered “if I am not good enough.”
Hogan shared strategies people can use to help during mental health challenges.
One is to start listing things in the room that can be seen, heard, smelled, touched or tasted. The second is to label things in the room that begin with each letter of the alphabet in order.
If those are unsuccessful, she said, the adults at home or school are more than willing to help.
“If your problem is too big, you have all these adults here to support you,” she said.
Nikki Sjuts, secondary school counselor at Doniphan-Trumbull, introduced the Bring Change 2 Mind challenge, which is a student-led organization dedicated to mental health.
The national organization provides money to support activities through the year as well as access to the Headspace app to provide tools for meditation and more to students.
Sjuts encouraged students who were interested in helping fellow classmates to sign up for the group for the next school year.
Principal Michaela Goracke explained about Safe2HelpNE, a new anonymous tip line in Nebraska. Crisis counselors listen as students or adults anonymously share concerns about behavior such as threats, bullying, suicidal thoughts, crimes, violence or abuse. The trained staff assesses the risk and forwards the information to the proper school officials.
High-level concerns provoke an immediate call to the principal, who can start working on a solution right away. Lower-level risks are delivered via text or email to be addressed the next morning.
Goracke said the system has been used a couple times already and information about the system was sent to parents in the school’s last newsletter.
Following the introductory session, students split up into breakout sessions for more specific information about topics related to mental health.
Goracke said school officials, parents and students started planning the conference in October 2022. They recruited 10-12 presenters from across the state to get relevant information to students about mental health.
“Kids are needing more and more mental health help,” she said.
Olivia Hoppe, a junior at the school, helped organize the event, providing feedback from other students about the types of information kids wanted available.
“It was important for students to be involved,” she said.
Madie Osler, a senior at the school, was a member of the organizing team. She said the coronavirus pandemic caused a rise in mental health problems for students.
“It felt really good having a day we can have students focus on their mental health,” she said. “I’m happy we are starting this. We can build on it each year.”
