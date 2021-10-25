A 32-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Oct. 12 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation with 60 days of house arrest and a $1,000 fine for a third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 10.
Richard R. Nikkila, whose last known address was 515 E. Sixth St., pleaded no contest Aug. 19. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from a fourth offense.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Nikkila.
Third-offense DUI is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
