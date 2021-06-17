A 42-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced June 7 in Adams County District Court to three years in prison for attempted driving under revocation from a DUI/refusal conviction on Oct. 13, 2020 and possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 12.
Travis Louthan, whose last known address was 1126 W. Sixth St., pleaded guilty April 8. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the DUR charge to an attempt.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Louthan and gave him credit for 119 days.
Attempted driving under revocation from a DUI/refusal, subsequent offense, is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
