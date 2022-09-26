Dykemans Camper Place in Hastings hasn't changed much in the way it does things since Grandpa Dick started the business 68 years ago.
Dick Dykeman started the business in 1954. His son, Jim, and grandsons, Brad and Wade, have worked together to keep the family-owned business running.
"We have ran this business the same way, with the same mentality," Brad Dykeman said.
He said they still have customers who remember doing business with his grandfather. Dick died in 2007.
"They say, 'Hey, we bought campers from your grandpa,' " Brad said.
Dick Dykeman actually started as a car dealer and sort of fell into the camper sales business by accident after a couple of guys from Kansas approached him about selling a camper.
Brad said his grandfather had the camper sold before they got home. Afterward, he thought he should try to sell more. So he did, and Dykemans Camper Place became a name that has stuck since.
"That's how people know us," Brad said.
He said the family is proud that they have been able to hold their own against larger dealers.
"What I enjoy is that we are a small dealer among big dealers and we are family-operated," Brad said. "We hang our hat on being a family-ran smaller business, and we hold our own and sell a lot of products from small stuff all the way to big fifth wheel.
"In Hastings, Nebraska, we do decent for the size of the town. We have people come from all over the country to buy stuff from us, and our reputation is the best part of that. We create relationships with our customers, and that is the most fun thing."
In January, the family invested in a remodeling project that Brad said was way overdue.
"This place was unchanged for many years. This building has been here since 1988, and it has been unchanged until this year," he said. "We redid all of the showrooms, offices and parts department."
The improvements have proven to be worth it.
"We have sold more campers than we ever had," Brad said. "We are offering a lot of unique parts for people, and we have more room to do it."
Brad said it isn't always about business when their customers come visit.
"The relationships that we build with our customers is what we hang our hat on," he said. "We have some customers who come in on Fridays to have coffee with us. We have people who come in here to just say 'Hi.' We even sometimes have people come down here to watch football on Saturdays. We take our business seriously, but we also have fun doing it."
