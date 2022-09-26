dykemans
Buy Now

Brad, Jim and Wade Dykeman are pictured at Dykeman’s Camper Place in Hastings.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Dykemans Camper Place in Hastings hasn't changed much in the way it does things since Grandpa Dick started the business 68 years ago.

Dick Dykeman started the business in 1954. His son, Jim, and grandsons, Brad and Wade, have worked together to keep the family-owned business running.

0
0
0
0
0