Members and friends of the Hastings community who are ready to open their hearts and wallets to any or all of 96 area nonprofit organizations for Give Hastings Day 2022 may begin making contributions now.
Early giving for the 2022 philanthropy event opened Monday. Give Hastings Day is May 5.
“We have a record number of nonprofit organizations taking part in Give Hastings Day this year,” said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, in a news release. “That is certainly due in part to the continued need within our community. The success, fun and incentives that are part of Give Hastings Day are also very appealing to the nonprofit community.”
Donations may be made online at givehastings.org or by check, made payable to the Hastings Community Foundation and sent or delivered to the HCF office at 800 W. Third St. Suite 232, in the Heritage Bank building.
This is the ninth annual Give Hastings Day. In its first eight years, Give Hastings Day brought in more than $3.5 million for nonprofit organizations.
With sponsor support, organizations receive Bonus Bucks for participating in Give Hastings Day.
Hourly bonus drawings on Give Hastings Day, along with incentives for organizations with the most donors and largest increase in number of donors, provide additional opportunities for the groups to raise money.
Peters said everyone can play a part in the success of this community venture.
“We always get asked about a fundraising total for Give Day,” Peters said. "I believe the most powerful number is the number one. If everyone in the community gave to just one organization or if every donor last year gave to one more organization this year, the combined impact would be incredible. One is the number I am most focused on."
Planners of this year’s Give Hastings Day have added some new opportunities for fellowship and celebration.
One change is that on May 5, a Give Day headquarters will be open at The Lark, 809 W. Second St.
This will be the place to deliver gifts in-person on that day, and also will feature meals, a Business After Hours and live music in the evening. All events are open to the public, and more details are available online at givehastings.org.
The leaderboard and fundraising totals will be available on May 5 and will be kept current through 11:59 p.m.
The list of participating nonprofits is posted on the website.
