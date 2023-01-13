Turnout during the 2022 general was slightly above the 2018 general election, but early voting numbers were much higher.
Adams County Election Commissioner Ramona Thomas pointed that out while recapping the November 2022 general election results during a Hastings League of Women Voters presentation Friday at the YWCA of Adams County.
There were 10,536 people in Adams County who voted during the 2022 general election, which represented a 54.24% turnout. Those numbers were slightly more than the 10,325 people and 52.37% turnout during the 2018 general election.
The 2020 general election, which was a presidential election, saw 14,916 voters and a 74.50% turnout.
“My guess would be that as a result of 2020 and people embracing early voting perhaps contributed to padding our numbers for a couple extra percentage points,” she said, comparing 2020 and 2018.
Thomas said voter numbers in Adams County indicate early voting is growing in popularity.
There were 3,883 people in Adams County who voted early in November. That number is more than twice the 1,570 people who voted early in 2018.
There were 7,005 people who voted early in the 2020 general election.
“It does tend to be that once someone participates in the early voting process, they tend to like that process and they tend to continue voting that way,” she said.
Boundary changes following the 2020 redistricting were minimal.
As a result of a population growth in the Westbrook neighborhood, precinct 2A, which includes Westbrook, will be split between two county commissioner districts.
West of Highland Road will be in District 2 and the east side will be in District 4.
“That’s not something we typically want to happen,” Thomas said. “We prefer all precincts be within one county commissioner district. It was really unavoidable here.”
Even-numbered county commissioner districts follow the presidential election cycle, so the second and fourth districts will be up for election in 2024.
Adams County reduced its number of precincts from 28 to 22 for the 2022 election by consolidating precincts where it was logical to do so.
Each precinct must contain 50 to 1,750 registered voters.
Precincts that were geographically close to one another and in most cases already sharing the same polling location were combined if they were under the threshold of 1,750 voters.
This reduced costs in renting polling locations. The consolidation also addressed the continued difficulty to get election workers.
Among changes to precincts, the polling site for precinct 3A — the largest precinct by population — changed from First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to the Hastings City Auditorium.
“This has been extremely beneficial,” Thomas said. “I think the election workers enjoyed being there and it’s extremely convenient to be right across the street from our office (in the Adams County Courthouse) should they need any help. It’s just a block away.”
Voters in 4A were moved to Crosier Park because Peace Lutheran Church no longer is a polling place.
The 3C polling location was changed to the North Shore Assembly of God Church on 33rd Street because the previous location, the Evangelical Free Church, had never been located within the boundaries of 3C.
“Although E-Free was wonderful to work with,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the election commissioner’s office received only positive feedback regarding the changes.
“That’s both from election workers and from the public,” she said. “However, the true test will be in ’24, when the turnout will be much greater.”
Thomas also discussed ballot splits, which is when voters within the same precinct have different ballots. A split occurs when a subdivision’s boundaries don’t coincide with the precinct’s boundaries, resulting in voters within the same precinct voting on different issues.
In the 2022 general election, the Blaine/Pauline precinct just east of Hastings had the most splits with 12.
“I’m going to expose my nerd flag,” Thomas said. “This is one of the parts of the election I enjoy setting up the most. This is the kind of work I like to do.”
Thomas said audits have determined accurate election results on both the local and statewide levels in 2022.
She cited a Dec. 14, 2022 news release from Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen that said a hand count of 48,292 ballots from 132 voting precincts across all 93 Nebraska counties verified the equipment used to count ballots is secure and accurate.
“Of the more than 48,000 ballots that were hand-counted in the audit, there were 11 discrepancies between the machine count and the hand count,” the release stated. “That’s an error rate of twenty-three thousandths of one percent.
“For example, five of the apparent differences were the result of voters having placed light marks on the ballots. It’s questionable whether these were discrepancies at all since the voter’s intent was unclear.”
Thomas said the audits showed no ballot counting errors in Adams County.
“I think Nebraska proved the machines work,” she said.
