Employees at a local manufacturing plant were notified Wednesday that the plant is closing down next year.
Cara Klaer, senior manager of communications for Eaton’s vehicle group, said in an email Wednesday that members of Eaton’s management team met with employees at the Hastings facility to announce plans to consolidate its gear manufacturing operations.
“Production of differential gears will be transferred to another plant in North America as Eaton’s Vehicle Group continues to adjust its footprint to best serve our customers,” Klaer wrote. “This consolidation will allow for operational efficiencies and increased utilization by capitalizing on existing gear machining and heat-treating scale in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.”
The closure will affect about 83 employees, and the transition is expected to be completed before July 2022.
“This closure is not a reflection on the Hastings employees’ contributions or their commitment to the business,” Klaer said. “We understand this announcement brings uncertainty for employees and their families, and we plan to provide support throughout the transition.”
She said Eaton will be offering outplacement assistance, training and severance packages to affected employees in good standing at the company. All employees are eligible and “highly encouraged” to apply for roles at other Eaton locations.
Eaton opened its Hastings plant in Industrial Park North in 1998, occupying a former Coleman Powermate factory.
