EDGAR — With full syrup bottles and sticks of butter already on the tables, and awaiting the strike of 11 o’clock to begin serving pancakes, a few members of the Edgar Lions Club gathered inside the door of the town’s community center Saturday morning to visit with an out-of-town reporter — and give each other a hard time in the process.
Bob Crumbliss, one of the club’s most senior members, who was sitting at the greeter table, was asked how long he has been involved in the Lions Club.
“Back then, instead of a lion emblem on the caps, was there a dinosaur?” someone asked to general laughter.
It was a scene Norman Rockwell might have turned into a painting — old friends and neighbors in matching blue shirts gathered on a summer Saturday, ready to serve up a flapjack feast at the annual EdgarFest celebration that comes like clockwork the last weekend in June.
This year’s EdgarFest was special, marking the 150th anniversary of the town’s beginnings and featuring a souped-up schedule of activities spanning three days instead of the usual one.
The Lions helped kicked off Saturday’s agenda, serving pancakes and sausage in the community center that stands on the site of the old Edgar High School.
Out behind the building, inflatables and children’s games kept youngsters and their parents entertained. Meanwhile, a block or so away on C Street, members of Edgar Fire & Rescue set up for water fights to take place in the afternoon.
Live music, bingo, a pork chop supper served by the firefighters, a parade with the theme “Proud Past, Bright Future,” and nighttime fireworks were among the other highlights of Saturday’s schedule — and among the features drawing not only locals, but former residents, family members and friends from around the region and even from other states.
The celebration was to conclude on Sunday with a special service and gospel sing at the Edgar Christian Church, followed by a community potluck.
Prior to Saturday’s pancake feed, Crumbliss and fellow Lions Joe McReynolds and Wayne Moorhead compared notes on their teaching careers. Crumbliss and McReynolds later went on to farm in the area for many years, while Moorhead was longtime principal at Sandy Creek Public Schools. Crumbliss was one of McReynolds’ teachers at Edgar High School.
The Lions serve pancake feeds once or twice a year — usually in February and in recent years again during EdgarFest.
“We (initially) didn’t think it would work in the summertime, but we have even better crowds,” McReynolds said.
Part of the proceeds from Saturday were to help pay for a new $19,000 electronic message board the Lions installed on C Street just Friday, using volunteer labor and expertise from Lions and their family members.
The first usage of the new message board, which was three years in the planning, was to advertise all the activities for the 150th anniversary celebration.
“I’m really glad we got it up there,” McReynolds said. “It took a while, but it was worth it.”
Edgar, which had a population of 498 at the 2010 census, traces its beginnings to 1872, when the St. Joseph and Denver City Railroad (now part of the Union Pacific) was constructed through the area. In fact, the rail line reached what now is Edgar 150 years ago next week — July 7, 1872.
An early settler named Henry Gipe had owned the land Edgar now sits on, and lived there in a sod house. He later sold part of his land to the railroad for a station and section house and more land to make room for the town.
Edgar originally was known as Eden, but later was renamed to honor the son of another pioneer settler, John G. Graham.
The Edgar post office opened in 1872, and S.T. Caldwell built the first store on the main street.
A century-and-a-half later, Edgar is part of the consolidated Sandy Creek school district but still has a number of progressive businesses including a grocery store; two active churches, Edgar Christian and Church of the Plains (Presbyterian); and busy community organizations including the Edgar Community Club, Lions Club, Edgar Fire & Rescue, and the American Legion Post and Auxiliary.
Saturday’s Lions pancake feed doubled as a delayed 90th anniversary celebration for the group, which got its start in 1931.
The Community Club coordinates EdgarFest. On Saturday morning, club treasurer Pam Maynard was among volunteers staffing a souvenir and information booth near the inflatables.
“Thank goodness for texting,” said Maynard, explaining that club members had started thinking about the sesquicentennial celebration in summer 2021 and began more earnest planning in the fall, working with all the community’s other organizations. “We text more than we meet.”
She credited her fellow officers — president Dama Claycamp, vice president Nick Schafer and secretary Chris Shuck, who also is the city clerk — with providing a nucleus of leadership for the event.
Even though it’s a small town, Maynard said, Edgar is fortunate to have had forward-looking mayors and city councils through the years; active businesses to create jobs and provide goods and services; and strong organizations to help drive the community’s progress.
While it’s true that many local residents are members of more than one group, Maynard said, individuals are generous with their time and share their talents for the common good.
“There’s a real camaraderie amongst all the groups, and they all work together for community betterment,” she said. “Everyone’s willing to work hard for the community, and everyone’s got a different talent. For a community of 498 people, we act a lot bigger.”
McReynolds agreed that Edgar is a community where people work together.
“Like in any small town, everybody just pitches in and works together,” he said. “When there’s a project that needs to be done, people just show up and help with it.”
Maynard headed up plans for Saturday evening’s parade. Local resident Bob Shaw, who was celebrating his 90th birthday, was to serve as grand marshal.
After a small shower of rain Saturday morning, clouds eventually gave way to sunshine as crowds continued to build.
Looking out over the families playing games and jumping on the inflatables, her face radiated joy.
“This is Americana,” she said. “It really is.”
