EDGAR — For 15 years, the Comforters Quilting Group has provided a sense of family for its participants as well as made quilts to donate to area causes and organizations.
Group members honored that anniversary, as well as the completion of the 700th quilt earlier in the year, during their gathering Thursday.
The Comforters Quilting Group meets the third Thursday each month at Church of the Plains in Edgar where they piece together quilts. The group met for the first time in September 2007 with 15 members.
“I think it’s terrific,” Dixie Osborne said. “It’s quite an accomplishment, and we still have people that can come and do this even though we are an aging group here.”
She was working with her sister, Lana Horst, in the church kitchen to prepare food for the mid-morning coffee break.
The group has several binder scrapbooks filled with photos and newspaper clippings documenting the donated quilts.
“If you look through the books, (the quilts) have made so many people happy,” Horst said. “Really, it means a lot to get one of the quilts.”
Many of the quilts are donated to area causes and organizations: Crossroads Mission Avenue, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, cancer patients, benefits, Royal Family Kids Camp, Calvin Crest Quilt Sale, baptisms, The Bridge, day cares, Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva, tornado survivors and veterans’ homes.
“It gives me goose pimples to look at those and see the comments that the people write on the cards to say thank you,” Horst said.
Osborne said the monthly gatherings are a time of enjoyment for everyone there.
“You look at this whole group, everyone has been through turmoil,” she said.
While both women have been part of the Comforters Quilting Group from the beginning, Thursday marked Horst’s first time back in quite some time after dealing with health issues.
“It’s like we’re all family,” she said. “Everybody knows everybody.”
“And everything about everybody,” Osborne added.
Quilting ability isn’t necessary for participation.
“A lot of people when you ask them to come, they say ‘Oh, I can’t sew,’ ” Osborne said. “But you don’t really need to know how to sew. We’re basically tying these quilts instead of quilting.”
Carol Beck has been part of the group for 14 years after retiring from the family business, Beck’s Farm Equipment in Edgar.
That was also when she started quilting.
Her goal in retirement was to quilt and read novels.
“And that’s what I’ve been doing,” she said.
Thursday marked the first day of participation for Sandy Bombard, who moved to Edgar from Colorado to be closer to her daughter, Jackie DeVore, and DeVore’s family.
She said she likes the group.
“Because they are giving back to the community,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful and they are a great bunch of women that I’ve met so far.”
Five years ago, when the Comforters Quilting Group was celebrating its 10th anniversary and 500th quilt, member Darlene Shaw said she thought that milestone was unbelievable.
Now that the group has been in existence 15 years, the time is even more impressive.
“We gave away 100, and we were all so excited with 100,” she said Thursday. “Now it’s 700. I’m wondering, I don’t know how much longer we can keep going. We have so much fun.”
Shaw said the monthly gathering is her hobby and her therapy.
“It’s gotten me through cancer, the pandemic and the loss of a child,” she said. “This gives me something else to think about.”
The group quit meeting for a while when the pandemic started and then had their noon meal catered for a while after that.
Now, everyone is glad to be back together.
“ ‘Food, fun and fellowship’ is what I always say,” Shaw said.
