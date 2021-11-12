An educators’ group donated 300 pairs of socks to Hastings Public Schools in an effort to help meet the basic needs of elementary students in the district.
Members of Nebraska’s Gamma chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International dropped off the donations Friday at Alcott Elementary School.
Delta Kappa Gamma is a sorority of professional educators who promote professional and personal growth in the members and excellence in education. The local chapter serves Adams, Hall and Hamilton counties.
“We are active in community activities and work on projects that assist children and families in our area,” said chapter vice president Colleen O’Neill.
The chapter was awarded $500 to purchase socks to be distributed to children in their three-county area. Members purchased about 750 pairs of socks, which were distributed to the largest school districts in each county.
Along with the 300 pairs delivered to Hastings Public Schools, another 300 pairs were taken to Grand Island Public Schools and another 150 pairs went to Aurora Public Schools.
“We’ve talked to counselors who say kids are still coming to school without the basic items they need,” O’Neill said. “We want to make sure that all children have warm feet this winter.”
Along with being able to provide socks to children who lack them, the footwear also will be available for emergency situations when students might get their feet wet while playing outside, said Jill Choyeski, school counselor at Alcott Elementary School.
Choyeski accepted the donation on behalf of the school and will distribute the socks through the rest of the elementary schools. Generally, the school nurse will keep the socks to use as needed.
Choyseki was thankful for the donation and said other groups have made similar gestures in the past.
“It’s wonderful for our kids, staff and families,” she said. “If it’s needed, it’s nice to have those available as a resource.”
Delta Kappa Gamma’s next project will be to collect and distribute hats, gloves and mittens to children in the area, O’Neill said.
As educators, she said, members of the group have witnessed the needs of children firsthand and are eager to give back.
“We really want to be part of the community and help fill some of those needs,” she said.
Simultaneously, the group is having a membership drive, and O’Neill encourages any women who are involved in education, from preschool through adult education, to consider joining.
“We’re just making sure people know we’re there and we’d like to have some new members in our group,” she said.
For more information, contact O’Neill at colleenoneill1958@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.