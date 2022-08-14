A young Furnas County couple who moved to Hastings with big plans to make their mark on the United States’ consumer product landscape did that and more — not only giving the world a beloved and iconic soft drink, but making a fortune that still redounds to Hastings’ benefit today.
Kool-Aid inventor Edwin Perkins and his wife, Kitty, never forgot the community where they got their start in manufacturing the dehydrated soft drink powder. Both are buried in Hastings’ Parkview Cemetery, and their name is perpetuated through their philanthropy to such organizations as Hastings College, Mary Lanning Healthcare, First Christian Church, and the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, which established the Good Samaritan Village retirement complex.
The history of Kool-Aid and its Hastings origins was recounted in a 2002 article published by the Adams County Historical Society — an article that, along with Tribune newspaper archives, is the basis for much of the information being presented here.
Edwin and Kitty Perkins moved to Hastings from Furnas County in 1920 in an attempt to take their family business, the Perkins Products Co., to the next level of productivity and success.
They eventually lived at 735 Washington Ave., and operated their business out of a small factory in the 500 block of West First Street, across the street from the Burlington railroad depot. They manufactured products that ranged from a nicotine addiction remedy called Nix-O-Tine to a gasoline additive labeled Motor-Vigor, along with a line of food, household, health and beauty products under the Onor-Maid label.
By the late 1920s, the firm had a new flagship product, a dehydrated drink powder to be mixed at home with your own water and sugar. And although the product’s success soon would send Edwin and Kitty and their company to Chicago, Hastings never was to be forgotten.
Edwin Elijah Perkins was born Jan. 8, 1889, in the small town of Lewis in southwestern Iowa, one of 10 children of David and Kizandra “Kizzie” Haymaker Perkins. The family operated a grocery store in Lewis.
When young Edwin was 9 years old, he and his family moved to Nebraska, settling on a farm near Beaver City in Furnas County. In 1900, the Perkinses moved into Hendley where David operated a general merchandise store.
Hendley, about 80 miles from Hastings, is located between Beaver City and Wilsonville on Nebraska Highway 89. The town had a population of 20 people at the 2020 census.
As the story goes, Edwin had an inventive mind and ambitions in the field of business from an early age. During his years as a boy helping in the family business, he became fascinated with Jell-O, a then-new powder product that is mixed with water to create a gelatin.
Edwin ran his own science experiments in the kitchen at home and also sent away for a kit that included formulas and labels. He churned out various substances, including extracts and medicinal products, and labeled them as manufactured by Perkins Products Co. He eventually purchased a small hand printing press and rubber stamp-making equipment so he could produce his own advertising and promotional materials.
After graduating from Hendley High School in 1905, Perkins published a community newspaper in Hendley, took in job printing work and served as the town’s postmaster. He also developed a mail order business for selling his wares.
In 1918, Perkins married Kathryn “Kitty” Shoemaker, his longtime sweetheart from Hendley. In 1920, bolstered by the demand for Nix-O-Tine and with more ideas in mind, they moved their operation to Hastings for its superior access via railroad lines and highways.
After arriving in Hastings, Edwin Perkins launched the Onor-Maid product line, with retail sales handled by a network of independent sales agents going door to door.
Perkins became dissatisfied with one of his products, a liquid drink concentrate called Fruit-Smack, because he was selling it in heavy 4-ounce glass bottles that could leak or break in transport. He then looked for a way to dehydrate the stuff and sell it as a powder to be reconstituted — much like the Jell-O product he had admired for years. The original flavors were grape, orange, cherry, raspberry, lemon-lime and root beer. The Perkins firm printed and manufactured the paper packets itself.
The dehydrated product, first labeled Kool-Ade, was invented in 1927 and introduced commercially in 1928, quickly overshadowing all other Perkins product lines. Needing to expand production capacity and in search of even better supply and distribution access, Edwin and Kitty moved with the factory to Chicago in 1931, accompanied by a few employees. Other family members, who had moved from Furnas County to Hastings to be part of the business, remained in Hastings, and some continued to work in other aspects of the Perkins enterprises. Various non-food products the company had been manufacturing were discontinued.
In the 1930s, the spelling of Kool-Ade was changed to Kool-Aid. And in view of the economic hardships many Americans were experiencing during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years, Perkins made the strategic decision to cut the price of the product from 10 cents per packet to 5 cents, thereby helping to keep the product accessible to consumers. Production continued to expand, and by 1950 the company employed 300 factory workers, produced 323 million packets of Kool-Aid per year, and generated annual net sales of $10.5 million.
In 1953, Perkins Products Co. was sold to General Foods, the maker of Jell-O and other food items. Subsequent corporate mergers placed Kool-Aid under the umbrella of Kraft Foods and, currently, Kraft Heinz. Kool-Aid nowadays is sold in prepared forms including Kool-Aid Jammers and Kool-Aid Bursts, and in a concentrated Liquid Drink Mix form that sounds reminiscent of the old Fruit-Smack product from the 1920s.
In retirement, Edwin and Kitty Perkins divided their time between residences in the Chicago suburb of River Forest, Illinois, and in Miami Beach, Florida. They were generous with institutions and organizations in Hastings and maintained their membership in the First Christian Church in Hastings.
Edwin died July 3, 1961, at age 72. Kitty continued on with her philanthropic work and served on the Hastings College Board of Trustees from 1966 until her death in March 1977 at age 85. They were survived at that time by their only child, daughter Nancy Perkins O’Neil of Sacramento, California.
Both Edwin and Kitty were buried from the First Christian Church in Hastings
