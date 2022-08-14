p08-02-19KADperkins4.jpg (copy)
Edin and Kitty Perkins were buried in Hastings' Parkview Cemetery. 

 Andy Raun/Tribune

A young Furnas County couple who moved to Hastings with big plans to make their mark on the United States’ consumer product landscape did that and more — not only giving the world a beloved and iconic soft drink, but making a fortune that still redounds to Hastings’ benefit today.

Kool-Aid inventor Edwin Perkins and his wife, Kitty, never forgot the community where they got their start in manufacturing the dehydrated soft drink powder. Both are buried in Hastings’ Parkview Cemetery, and their name is perpetuated through their philanthropy to such organizations as Hastings College, Mary Lanning Healthcare, First Christian Church, and the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, which established the Good Samaritan Village retirement complex.

